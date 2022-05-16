Save $30 on These Feature-Packed Skullcandy True Wireless Earbuds

Earbud technology has come a long way, and these days you don't need spend a ton of money on a pricey pair to get high-end features such as noise cancellation. There are plenty of more budget-friendly models out there with a lot to offer without breaking the bank -- like . They typically list for $130, but right now, Skullcandy has both colors available for just $100. There's no clear-cut expiration on this offer, so it could switch off at any time. We'd recommend acting sooner rather than later if you're committed to snagging a pair at this price.

For just $100, these earbuds boast an impressive array of features. They're equipped with active noise-cancellation to help you tune out the world around you, as well as an ambient mode for when you need more situational awareness. The 12mm driver is nothing spectacular, but the Skullcandy companion app allows you to create a personalized sound profile. Each earbud is also equipped with Tile tracking technology built-in so that you can "ring" them if they ever get misplaced. They also boast an IPX4 water-resistance rating, so they're safe to use during workouts. If you're looking for a more affordable alternative to Apple's AirPods, this is a pair worth considering.