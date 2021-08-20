Save $30 on the 2nd Generation Apple Pencil today

Procreate

One of the greatest things about Apple's iPad is the ability to create from anywhere, and few accessories make that easier than the Apple Pencil. Whether you're taking notes in an educational environment or crafting your next masterpiece in 2D or 3D, it's a great tool to have. It's also $129, which is a big ask. Fortunately for you, Amazon has dropped Apple's standard price today so you can score it for $99 instead.

While there are a number of alternatives to the Apple Pencil you can get at a discount, none of them work as well as the one actually made by Apple. It clips on to the side of the tablet magnetically and charges in minutes, allowing you to draw and trace with ease for days. The pressure sensitivity between the pencil and the screen allows for a lot of that "real fee" experience you don't get easily with most accessories, making this way more worth it if what you're doing requires accuracy.