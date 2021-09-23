Save 25% on stylish Casely iPhone cases during the fall sale

David Watsky/CNET/Casely

Millions of new iPhone 13s are pre-ordered and ready to be shipped out across the land. If you're expecting a new device or need something to protect your current model, Casely's fall sale is the time to grab a stylish case for as little as $22.50. The sale is good for 25% off nearly all of Casely's sturdy homes for iPhone 13 (Standard, Plus and Mini) as well as phones going all the way back to the iPhone 6, in case you're sporting a vintage model. Many are also designed to fit Galaxy devices too for all you Samsung folk.

There are dozens of smart-looking cases available during the sale, which runs through the weekend. Most of the cases for iPhone13 are $22.50 or $30 (with the discount) but there are some AirPods cases and battery pack cases that cost a bit more. Older phone cases can be had for as little as $9.

There are some unique motifs too with a little something for everyone. I spotted this MoMA-esque pattern, some and a but the options go on for many, many scrolls. Note, not every case is fitted for the 13 just yet but you can easily .

, and be sure to plug in code FALL25 at checkout for the discount. Shipping is free on any order over $20.