Save 20% on Cases, Watch Bands and More at Nomad During Its 'Gear for Mom' Sale

If you're still in search of a great Mother's Day gift, tech accessories are often a good way to go, particularly given how many devices we use to stay connected these days. Right now you can at Nomad when you use coupon code MOM20 at checkout. Nomad's sleek, minimalist designs will delight your Mom and allow her (or any motherly-figure in your life) to take her gift anywhere.

Outfit her Apple Watch with a stylish, new band or grab her a case for her iPhone 13. Leather and sports cases are included in the sale, or your Mom can replace her wallet with the modern leather folio option. CNET's David Carnoy praised Nomad's cases in his overview of the best iPhone 13 cases, describing them as "swanky" and "pretty slick."

Nomad's products are durable, too. And if you're looking to upgrade the look and protection of her other devices, Nomad offers cases for AirPods and AirTags loops as well. Be sure and check out the entire selection at Nomad and treat the special women in your life this Mother's Day.