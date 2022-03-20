Save $160 on a Premium Pair of Over-Ear Beats Today Only at Best Buy

Sarah Tew/CNET

Now's the time to score some high-performance headphones without breaking the bank. Beats Studio3 feature pure adaptive noise canceling to actively block external sound, as well as Apple's W1 chip, which boosts battery life compared to previous models, providing up to 22 hours of listening time with wireless and noise canceling turned on. You can at Best Buy during this one-day deal, which expires tonight at 12:59 a.m. ET. That's a discount of 46% and only about $20 more than the all-time lowest price we've seen on these over-ear Beats.

On-ear controls allow you to take calls, skip songs, change volume and activate Siri with just the touch of a button. And if you run low on battery life, the Fast Fuel feature will give you three hours of playback from just 10 minutes of charging, so you can stay connected on the go, no matter what your day brings. And if you're looking for more savings on Beats, the slightly smaller are also on sale at Best Buy for $150, which is $50 off the usual price.