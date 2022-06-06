Save $100 on an Unlocked Pixel 6 Pro, No Strings Attached

If you already use Google for your email, calendar, cloud storage and every other aspect of your life, it's hard to beat the convenience of a Pixel phone. And if you want to add some powerful hardware and impressive performance capabilities on top of that, then check out the Google Pixel Pro 6. It's Google's most advanced phone to date, and one of our favorites on the market in 2022.

Right now, you can snag an unlocked model for $100 off at Amazon. That drops the 128GB model down to $799, and the 256GB model down to $899. And because it's unlocked, you're free to activate it with your preferred carrier, or use it as a Wi-Fi only device.

According to CNET reviewer Andrew Lanxon, The Pixel 6 Pro is one of the best phones you can buy in 2022 thanks to its "strong performance, great software additions, unique design and excellent camera system." It's equipped with an impressive 12GB of RAM, as well as Google's custom Tensor processor that's optimized for Pixel phones. It has a stunning 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for incredibly smooth operation, and the 50MP camera has 4X optical zoom for truly remarkable photos. It's IP68-rated for water resistance, which means it can be submerged in one meter of water for up to 30 minutes, and it boasts a battery life of up to 24 hours on a single charge.

There is no clear-cut expiration on this discount, but deals on the latest and greatest phones rarely last for too long. We'd definitely recommend getting your order in now if you're hoping to snag one of these advanced Pixel phones at this price.