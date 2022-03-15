CNET Deal Days: Exclusive Discounts and Coupons Gas Prices 2022 iPhone SE Review iOS 15.4: Best New Features Mask Mandate for Air Travel to Expire 'Halo' on Paramount Plus
Samsung's One UI 4.1 Coming to More Galaxy Devices

One UI 4.1 is being rolled out to a wide range of Galaxy devices, giving access to the latest features even if you have an older Galaxy phone.

Attila Tomaschek headshot
Attila Tomaschek
samsung-galaxy-s22-and-s22-plus-and-s22-ultra-compared-006

The latest Galaxy innovations are coming to a wide range of Samsung Galaxy devices.

 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Samsung is bringing its latest Galaxy technology to a wider range of devices, the company said in a press release Tuesday. The One UI 4.1 update, which was originally introduced with Samsung's Galaxy S22 series, is now being rolled out to other Galaxy phones and tablets, starting with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The One UI 4.1 update will also include the Galaxy S21 series, as well as the Galaxy A series and Tab S7 FE, before rolling out to older devices, including the S20 series, Z Fold and Z Flip. The US market rollout is expected to begin in the coming weeks, Samsung says.

Among the most notable features coming to older Galaxy devices include a keyboard with Grammarly integration, Google Duo live sharing and enhanced photo editing capabilities with upgraded Object eraser functionality and the S21 Ultra getting the Expert RAW photo editing app. 

The announcement comes just in time for Samsung's Galaxy launch event this week.

