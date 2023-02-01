Live: Samsung Unpacked Live Updates Apple's iOS 16.3 Release 9 Ways to Celebrate Black History Month Best Indoor Plants HomePod 2nd-Gen Review 12 Best Cardio Workouts Watch the Galaxy S23 Reveal Salami, Sausage Recalled
Samsung's Galaxy S23 Phones Get Nature-Inspired and Online-Exclusive Colors

The colors were officially announced at Samsung's Unpacked event.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series phones in the colors Phantom Black, Lavender, Cream and Green
The new Galaxy S23 phones are available in four nature-inspired matte colors and four online-exclusive colors.
If you're thinking about upgrading to the new Samsung Galaxy S23, you'll have up to eight colors to choose from at launch depending on where you purchase your phone. The new phones were announced Wednesday at the Samsung Unpacked event in San Francisco. 

The phones will be available in four nature-inspired matte colors: phantom black, cream, green and lavender. The new Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and S23 Ultra are all available in these colors no matter where you purchase your phone.

If you buy any of the Galaxy S23 phones from Samsung's website, you'll be able to choose from four online-exclusive colors, too. Those colors are lime, graphite, sky blue and red.

On Monday, one AT&T store in Atlanta leaked the Galaxy S23 specs and some of the available phone colors. The information was removed around 8:20 a.m. PT that same day.

The Galaxy S23 starts at $800 (about £645, AU$1,120), the Galaxy S23 Plus starts at $1,000 (about £800, AU$1,400) and the Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $1,200 (about £975, AU$1,700). We'll update with the actual UK and Australian prices when they're released. You can purchase Galaxy S23 series phones on Samsung's website, at Samsung Experience Stores and at major carriers and retailers starting Feb. 17.

