Samsung's New Galaxy S23 Is Already Available For You to Try At Special Pop-Ups

Samsung just unveiled the Galaxy S23 series at Wednesday's Unpacked event in San Francisco. We got a closer look at the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra, as well as the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, but the devices won't ship until Feb. 17, so it'll be at least a few weeks until people start receiving them.
However, if you want to try out the latest Galaxy devices earlier than that -- maybe you're undecided about upgrading or just want to play with them -- Samsung is holding several interactive "Galaxy Experience Space" events across the world, where you have the opportunity to test drive Samsung's latest flagship devices before anybody else.
Starting Feb. 1, Samsung is hosting Galaxy Experience Space events at limited pop-up locations in these major cities:
- Dubai: Dubai Mall (Feb. 2 to 28)
- London: Westfield White City (Feb. 1 to March 12)
- Paris: Westfield Les 4 Temps (Feb. 1 to March 1)
- San Francisco: 111 Powell Street (Feb. 1 to 25)
- Singapore: Gardens by the Bay, West Lawn (Feb. 2 to 25)
The phone-maker is also offering hands-on experiences with the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy Book 3 at some retail locations as well:
- Bangalore: Samsung Opera House
- Bangkok: Central World
- Brussels: Docks Mall
- Dallas: Stonebriar Mall
- Houston: The Galleria
- Kuala Lumpur: Pavilion
- London: Samsung KX, Oxford Street and Westfield Stratford
- Los Angeles: The Americana At Brand
- Manila: SM Megamall
- Mexico City: Perisur
- New York: Roosevelt Field
- Palo Alto: Stanford Shopping Center
- Shanghai: Samsung Shanghai Experience Center
- Singapore: Vivo City
- Taipei: Breeze Nanshan
- Tokyo: Galaxy Harajuku
- Toronto: Yorkdale Shopping Centre and Toronto Eaton Centre
And at four pop-up locations:
- Dusseldorf: Westfield Centro
- Helsinki: Kamppi Mall
- Milan: Il Centro
- Sao Paulo: Eldorado Mall
If you want to preorder the Galaxy S23 right now, check out all the deals you can get from Samsung, Best Buy, Verizon, Amazon, AT&T and more.