Samsung's New Galaxy S23 Is Already Available For You to Try At Special Pop-Ups

Samsung just unveiled the Galaxy S23 series at Wednesday's Unpacked event in San Francisco. We got a closer look at the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra, as well as the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, but the devices won't ship until Feb. 17, so it'll be at least a few weeks until people start receiving them.

Don't miss: Samsung Unpacked Live Updates: Galaxy S23, Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Reveals

However, if you want to try out the latest Galaxy devices earlier than that -- maybe you're undecided about upgrading or just want to play with them -- Samsung is holding several interactive "Galaxy Experience Space" events across the world, where you have the opportunity to test drive Samsung's latest flagship devices before anybody else.

Starting Feb. 1, Samsung is hosting Galaxy Experience Space events at limited pop-up locations in these major cities:

Dubai: Dubai Mall (Feb. 2 to 28)

London: Westfield White City (Feb. 1 to March 12)

Paris: Westfield Les 4 Temps (Feb. 1 to March 1)

San Francisco: 111 Powell Street (Feb. 1 to 25)

Singapore: Gardens by the Bay, West Lawn (Feb. 2 to 25)

The phone-maker is also offering hands-on experiences with the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy Book 3 at some retail locations as well:

Bangalore: Samsung Opera House

Bangkok: Central World

Brussels: Docks Mall

Dallas: Stonebriar Mall

Houston: The Galleria

Kuala Lumpur: Pavilion

London: Samsung KX, Oxford Street and Westfield Stratford

Los Angeles: The Americana At Brand

Manila: SM Megamall



Mexico City: Perisur

New York: Roosevelt Field

Palo Alto: Stanford Shopping Center

Shanghai: Samsung Shanghai Experience Center

Singapore: Vivo City

Taipei: Breeze Nanshan

Tokyo: Galaxy Harajuku

Toronto: Yorkdale Shopping Centre and Toronto Eaton Centre

And at four pop-up locations:

Dusseldorf: Westfield Centro

Helsinki: Kamppi Mall

Milan: Il Centro

Sao Paulo: Eldorado Mall

If you want to preorder the Galaxy S23 right now, check out all the deals you can get from Samsung, Best Buy, Verizon, Amazon, AT&T and more.