Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 Will Get An Apple Watch-Like Keyboard

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 will get a handful of new features in the coming months, including a full QWERTY keyboard similar to the one on the Apple Watch Series 7. The upgrades are part of Samsung's One UI Watch 4.5 software, which will launch in the third quarter of this year, the company said on Tuesday. It will be available for the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and upcoming Galaxy Watch models.

The biggest addition appears to be the new QWERTY keyboard, which Samsung said will be an option alongside the current dictation and handwriting features. You'll also be able to switch between different types of input methods while crafting a sentence, just like you can with the Apple Watch Series 7.

I was impressed with the Apple Watch Series 7's autocorrect functionality when I reviewed the watch last year, so hopefully Samsung's keyboard provides a similar experience in that regard.

Samsung is also adding more accessibility features to the Galaxy Watch 4. The update will include expanded choices for adjusting the display color and contrast, and options to reduce blur effects and remove animations. Auditory assistance will make it possible to balance sound between the left and right ear when using a headset.

More watch face customization options are coming to the Galaxy Watch, too. Samsung said you'll be able to copy a watch face and adjust its colors, letting you essentially wear different versions of the same watch face. Dual SIM support will also be available when the update launches, and Samsung said more features will be announced.

Samsung was the second-largest wearable device maker in the world as of the first quarter of 2022, according to the International Data Corporation. It held 10.3% of the global market share for that period, but Apple placed first with 30.5%.

Samsung's announcement comes as the company is expected to introduce its next-generation Galaxy Watch in August. Samsung is rumored to release the watch in two versions: the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which would replace the current "Classic" model. The addition of a body temperature sensor and a larger battery are expected to be the biggest improvements.

Apple also just launched the public beta of its upcoming WatchOS 9 software for the Apple Watch this week. That update, which officially launches in the fall, will bring improved sleep monitoring, more in-depth metrics for runners and a new app for tracking medications. Like Samsung, Apple is also expected to release a new version of the Apple Watch, called the Series 8, in the coming months.