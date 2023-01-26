Samsung's Galaxy S23 Phones May Receive A Price Increase

If you were planning to upgrade to Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S23 series, you may have to pony out more money than before -- depending on where you live. According to reliable leaker, Roland Quandt, the price of the Samsung's upcoming flagship phones are tipped to go higher in parts of Europe compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy S22 series. However, if you live in the US, prices are tipped to remain the same.

On Twitter, Quandt posted prices of Samsung's upcoming flagship phone lineup in Spain saying the Galaxy S23 will start at 959 euros for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version, while an Galaxy S23 Ultra with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage will cost 1,589 euros. According to Samsung's Spanish website, the Galaxy S22 costs 859 euros and the Galaxy S22 Ultra costs 1,459 euros. Similar price increases are also expected in Germany and the Czech Republic. 9to5Google has reported that the Galaxy S23 phones could cost AUS $100 more than the S22 series.

S23 pricing from a Spanish retailer:



S23 8/128 959 Euro

S23 8/256 1019 Euro

S23+ 8/256 1209 Euro

S23+ 8/512 1329 Euro

S23 Ultra 8/256 1409 Euro

S23 Ultra 12/512 1589 Euro — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) January 24, 2023

Rumors of the price increases comes as inflation persists at stubbornly high levels, putting upward pressure on the price of components and raw materials required to build a smartphone.

Samsung has announced it'll hold its annual Unpacked event in San Francisco on Feb. 1, where it will probably show off the Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23 Plus and the top-spec Galaxy S23 Ultra if the company maintains the pattern it's followed for the last three generations.

Samsung didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.