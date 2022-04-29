Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra Can Be Yours for Just $200 With an Eligible Trade-In

When it comes to tech, it can be worth waiting a little after a product comes out before upgrading to it, especially if you like to save money. That's why we wanted to spotlight this offer from Samsung. Right now, you can get the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for as low as $199 (after a $1,000 credit) when you trade in your old device. That is $150 more than the max trade-in value at the phone's launch. The Galaxy S22 Ultra came out in February sporting the handy stylus of the Galaxy Note and starting at $1,199.

Samsung will also give you a free memory upgrade (valued at $100) as a Mother's Day bonus. So essentially, if you're buying a 128GB model, they'll upgrade you to 256GB for free.

To get the best value out of this deal, you'd want trade in another Samsung phone. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy S21 Ultra will net you the max credit of $1,000. Older models like the Note 20 Ultra and the S21 Plus will get you $950 and $800 respectively. Sadly, this offer is not as generous if you're trading in a phone that isn't made by Samsung. The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max gets you $495 back, for example, while the Google Pixel 5 will get $350 in trade-in credit.

You might want to play with the to look for the deal that'll work for you.

Don't own a Samsung phone? Check out the Galaxy S21 FE

If you're switching from another maker or looking for a more compact model, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G is now as low as $149 after trade-in. This is a solidly built midrange phone that "feels zippy and fluid" according to CNET's Lisa Eadicicco. We're seeing pretty decent trade-in values for the Galaxy S20 FE ($550), Apple iPhone 12 Pro ($410) and Google Pixel 5 ($330). The Galaxy S21 FE 5G starts at $699 otherwise.

