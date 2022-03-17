Apple Mac Studio Review Samsung Unveils A53 5G iPad Air 2022 Review Instagram Suspends Kanye West Marvel's 'Moon Knight' on Disney Plus Starbucks Reusable Cups
Samsung's Galaxy A33 Budget Phone Gets An Update

Samsung revealed the new phone during the Galaxy A event.

Mike Sorrentino headshot
Mike Sorrentino
samsung-galaxy-a32-5g-review-cnet-4

The Samsung Galaxy A32 (pictured) will be replaced by the Galaxy A33, which Samsung revealed Thursday.

 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Samsung revealed the Galaxy A33 phone Thursday as part of the company's Galaxy A event, which also showcased the $450 Galaxy A53 5G.

Images of the cheaper Galaxy phone were leaked Tuesday, and the Thursday event confirmed that it will have a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and stereo speakers. 

The Galaxy A33 phone occupies a specific gap in its cheaper Galaxy A lineup, being slightly more expensive than the $250 Galaxy A13 5G but cheaper than the Galaxy A53.

Samsung's Galaxy A event comes just over a week after Apple revealed the new 5G-enabled iPhone SE for $429, putting it in the same price range as these Galaxy A phones. Unlike Samsung's style of releasing budget phones that look like the Galaxy S phones but with lower-end specs, Apple did it the other way around with a design that mimics 2017's iPhone 8 but includes the latest A15 Bionic processor seen in the iPhone 13 line.

This story is developing. Please refresh for the latest. 