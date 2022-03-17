Samsung's Galaxy A33 Budget Phone Gets An Update

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Samsung revealed the Galaxy A33 phone Thursday as part of the company's Galaxy A event, which also showcased the $450 Galaxy A53 5G.

Images of the cheaper Galaxy phone were leaked Tuesday, and the Thursday event confirmed that it will have a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and stereo speakers.

The Galaxy A33 phone occupies a specific gap in its cheaper Galaxy A lineup, being slightly more expensive than the $250 Galaxy A13 5G but cheaper than the Galaxy A53.

Samsung's Galaxy A event comes just over a week after Apple revealed the new 5G-enabled iPhone SE for $429, putting it in the same price range as these Galaxy A phones. Unlike Samsung's style of releasing budget phones that look like the Galaxy S phones but with lower-end specs, Apple did it the other way around with a design that mimics 2017's iPhone 8 but includes the latest A15 Bionic processor seen in the iPhone 13 line.

This story is developing. Please refresh for the latest.