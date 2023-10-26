Samsung Will Let You Back Up Your Galaxy Phone Free for a Month

Samsung wants to make it even easier to transfer data to a new phone. As long as you're switching to a new Galaxy phone, that is.

The company's Temporary Cloud Backup service, which Samsung announced on Thursday will be launching globally, lets Galaxy users back up files, apps, photos and other data in Samsung Cloud temporarily for free. The service should facilitate switching to a new Galaxy phone when upgrading your device, likely an effort by Samsung to keep existing Galaxy users from moving to the iPhone or another Android device. The full global rollout will begin this fall starting with Galaxy S and Z series phones in Korea.

Samsung says there's no data storage limit, but file sizes will be capped at 100GB. Data is stored for 30 days, and Samsung says users will be notified when that time limit approaches. A Samsung account is required.

The feature could make it easier to backup your data when buying a new phone. Wireless carriers and companies like Samsung heavily incentivize trade-ins by offering steep discounts on new phones in exchange for your current device. That means you must back up your device before switching to your new one to avoid losing your photos, videos, apps and other files.

Apple has a similar offering. It allows new iPhone and iPad buyers to temporarily back up their devices for 21 days. You can request additional time if a new device doesn't arrive within that time frame.

Samsung's feature will also be available in Maintenance Mode, a special mode that blocks access to personal information during repairs. As such, Galaxy device owners will be able to temporarily back up their device when turning it in for repair as a precautionary measure.

The launch comes as the holiday season approaches, which is usually a busy time for the electronics industry. It also makes sense for Samsung to launch a feature like this ahead of its next flagship Galaxy S launch, which typically occurs in the first quarter of the year.