Samsung unveils Maison Kitsune-styled Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2

On the heels of releasing its Thom Browne-styled wearables, Samsung unveiled new Maison Kitsuné editions of the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2 on Wednesday, each featuring the music-meets-fashion label's signature fox logo. The announcement came at a virtual Unpacked 2, where the company also revealed that it's letting shoppers buy and customize their Galaxy Z Flip 3 phones for $1,100,

Samsung says the $250 Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsuné Edition and the $400 Galaxy Watch 4 Maison Kitsuné Edition will both be sold in a new moonrock beige hue starting today. As usual, the company charges a premium for its products that are designed in collaboration with fancy fashion houses. Take the original Galaxy Watch 4, for example, which launched at $250.

The special-edition Galaxy Buds 2 will feature the fox logo on the right ear bud, while the left ear bud will showcase its tail, and the Watch 4 will be released as a 42mm Bluetooth model. The wrist wearable will get a new series of watch faces complete with fox-shaped buckle holes. If you purchase any of these special-edition wearables, you'll get access to a curated playlist and Galaxy smartphone themes from Maison Kitsuné.

Samsung also took to the Unpacked stage to unveil a new series of features for the Galaxy Watch 4, including the aforementioned four new watch faces with things like weather- and health-focused displays, a new knock-knock gesture that lets you quickly launch a preset feature or app, enhanced fall detection that registers falls even if you aren't moving, and an SOS notification letting you automatically alert up to four emergency contacts in the event of a fall.