Samsung Unveils Beautiful Poke Ball Galaxy Buds 2 Charging Case

Pokemon trainers who aren't concerned about fitting their Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 charging case in their pockets will undoubtedly be excited to slip their device into the company's new Poke Ball holder. It'd go nicely with the Pokemon-themed Galaxy Z Flip 3 it revealed in April.

Unfortunately, like the Pokemon phone, the limited edition charging case holder is exclusive to South Korea, according to Gizmodo. It's bundled with the buds for 134,000 won (roughly $105), and comes with a selection of Pokemon stickers -- 5% of the packages will include the ultra-rare Mew-- for further customization.

Samsung

"The Galaxy Buds 2's standout feature is really their design," CNET's David Carnoy said in his 2021 review. "Not only are these earbuds smaller and lighter than the Buds Plus and the line-topping Buds Pro, but they nestle in your ears nicely and are relatively discreet."

Razor released a similar wireless charging case with Pikachu-branded earbuds in 2020, Gizmodo noted.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about a wider release for the Poke Ball holder.