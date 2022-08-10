What's happening Samsung Unpacked will be livestreamed Wednesday, likely detailing the company's next line of foldable phones. Why it matters Samsung is reaching its fourth generation of foldable phones, which started with the Galaxy Z Fold in 2019. What's next As the foldable phone field grows, both the rumored Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 could reveal features that we'll see in foldable phones from other companies in the next year, such as rumored devices from Motorola and Google.

Samsung Unpacked is set for Wednesday, and we could see new foldable phones added to the Galaxy lineup.

The livestreamed event, scheduled for 6 a.m. PT (9 a.m. ET, 2 p.m. UK), will likely feature upcoming models of the Galaxy Z Fold and the Z Flip. The rumored Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 would be successors to the $1,800 Z Fold 3 and the $1,000 Z Flip 3. Samsung's own promotional art for the event showcasing a Z Flip phone seems to confirm that new foldable phones are on the way.

In addition to folding phones, Samsung might also provide a look at the future of its Galaxy Watch line, as Samsung continues its collaboration with Google on the newest version of the Wear OS operating system. This version of Wear OS -- which will eventually incorporate features from Google's Fitbit -- is currently on last year's Galaxy Watch 4. Now that it's been a year since that watch debuted, Samsung might have a new Galaxy Watch 5 ready for 2022 alongside new details about Wear OS. Some announcements revealed by Samsung could even end up in Google's own Pixel Watch later this year.

Samsung Unpacked will take place as a livestream with the company planning to broadcast on Samsung's YouTube channel, Samsung.com and Samsung's Newsroom.

CNET is also doing live coverage, including a pre- and post-show, spotlighting the latest reveals in Samsung's Galaxy lineup. That live event is streaming on CNET's YouTube channel now, and in the video below, and will be accompanied by reporting from CNET staff.

Samsung's next Unpacked event comes as phones including the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip hit the market, including the OnePlus 10T, the Asus Zenfone 9 and the RedMagic 7S Pro. It's also arriving about a month before Apple is expected to reveal its 2022 iPhone lineup, expected to coincide with the iPhone 14 and the public release of iOS 16.