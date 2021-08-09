Samsung Unpacked: Last chance to reserve Samsung's next big devices early

Samsung

Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event happens later this week. The company's latest line of foldable phones is widely expected to be unveiled, but if you if you want to get a leg up on the preorder queue, you're in luck. You can get on a waitlist ahead of time for free -- and get some sweet deals to boot. Here's everything we know so far about Samsung's new devices and how to reserve yours today.

When does Galaxy Unpacked take place?

Last month, Samsung sent out official invites to its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. Like most big shows and conferences being held right now, the event is virtual. It takes place on August 11 at 7 a.m. PT. You can watch it live right here on CNET or YouTube. (Our coverage includes a preshow that starts 30 minutes earlier.)

Now playing: Watch this: Samsung Unpacked August: What to expect

What devices can you reserve early?

While Samsung hasn't disclosed what it'll announce at Galaxy Unpacked, the invite for the event leads with "Get ready to unfold." (Get it?) Rumors have already been swirling that the company will be focusing on a new Galaxy Z Flip 3 and a Galaxy Z Fold 3, and this is right in line with that expectation.

Unfortunately those who were hoping for a new Galaxy Note will be sorely disappointed. TM Roh, Samsung's head of mobile, confirmed in a blog post on Monday that the event will not be including a Galaxy Note update. But he did make it clear that the spotlight will be on foldables. "Our third generation of foldable devices will open up amazing new multitasking capabilities and enhanced durability," he wrote.

Besides foldables, Samsung also is expected to announce Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds and Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic smartwatches.

How do you reserve yours early?

Samsung has already unveiled a system so that eager Samsung fans can be the first to get their devices as soon as they're released. Simply enter your name and email (and your phone number if you want to receive text message alerts), and you'll be entered into the system so that you get notified immediately. Once you do so, you'll get an automated response saying, "Thanks for your reservation. Watch for an email or notification to complete your pre-order and access your exclusive Samsung offers. Share this exclusive offer with friends and family today."

You'll then be taken to a page detailing trade-in information, where you can check for trade-in eligibility for your current devices, including phones, tablets and wearables. You'll be able to trade in phones from Samsung, Apple, LG, Google and Motorola. Eligible tablets include those from Samsung, Apple and Microsoft. And smartwatches from Samsung or Apple are also eligible.

The best part is that you can trade in up to two existing devices to cut down on the cost of your new handset. That's a compelling bargain for a lot of shoppers, considering how expensive Samsung's line of foldables is still expected to be. In the past, it's been limited to one device.

Once you've entered in your trade-in information, you have the option to add in a payment method so that everything will be all set to go for pre-ordering -- you know, just in case you're extra eager. You can either enter in your credit card, PayPal or Google Pay info, or there are financing options through Samsung and Affirm.

Why reserve early?

Beyond skipping the line (and aren't there always lines these days?), if you reserve your device early, you'll enjoy perks such as 12 months free of Samsung Care Plus and up to an extra $100 trade-in credit. Samsung also is promising an "extra, special offer towards Galaxy products during pre-order" that it hasn't revealed yet.