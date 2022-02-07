Samsung Unpacked event: How to watch the rumored Galaxy S22 reveal

Samsung

The wait for Samsung's next Unpacked event is almost over. The big day is this Wednesday, and it's widely expected that the Galaxy S22 series will make its debut after months of speculation, leaks and rumors about the phone line. We may also see the Galaxy Tab S8, if rumors are to be believed. We'll find out in less than two days' time.

The top-of-the-line Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to be the star of the show. Leaks have indicated that it will be a successor to the Galaxy Note, which hasn't seen a new version since 2020, and Samsung even implied as much in a recent blog post. Samsung is expected to launch three versions of its new phone this year, as it's done in the past. That means we'll likely see a Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus alongside the rumored Galaxy S22 Ultra. Whatever the new Galaxy lineup will look like, you can now .

Read on for everything we know so far about 2022's first Unpacked event. We'll update this story as new information becomes available.

How to watch the Galaxy Unpacked livestream?

The event will be livestreamed on Samsung's website on Feb. 9, starting at 7 a.m. PT (10 a.m. ET, 3 p.m. UK). Previous live events have been available on Samsung's YouTube page, as well. We expect this to be the case for Wednesday's event.

CNET will also host a live show on our YouTube channel starting at 6:45 a.m. PT on Wednesday.

What day is the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event?

Samsung's next Unpacked event will take place this Wednesday, as mentioned above. It comes after the company unveiled the Galaxy S21 FE in early January ahead of CES 2022. The new phone is a more budget-friendly version of the Galaxy S21 with a few smart features and specs sacrificed to reach a lower price.

Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

