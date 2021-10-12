Samsung to hold Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event on Oct. 20

Samsung

Samsung announced Tuesday that it'll hold its fourth unpacked event of the year virtually on Oct. 20. Like the Unpacked event in August, Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 will be livestreamed.

Samsung didn't give much in the way of hints about what to expect at the event, but by all appearances it'll be colorful and may involve apps. It's hard to imagine that Samsung has much more up its sleeve after the August event, which saw the unveiling of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which expands outward from a phone into a tablet, and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, a clamshell design. The new Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic were also on tap.

"Our users are multifaceted and live life in so many colorful, interesting, and unique ways. As such, the technology they use every day should reflect their individuality," Samsung said in a statement.

The event adds to an already busy fall schedule for device makers. Samsung has scheduled its event to follow Apple's Oct. 18 presentation, at which Apple is expected to announce its next-generation Mac computers, and Google's Oct. 19 event for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Samsung's event will be livestreamed on the company's YouTube channel beginning at 7 a.m. PT.