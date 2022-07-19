Samsung Teases Aug. 10 Unpacked Event in Hidden Message

Samsung seems to have confirmed the date of its next Unpacked event as Aug. 10 via a cryptic tweet posted late Monday.

Samsung Mobile posted three photos to Twitter: one with a grid of letters, numbers and symbols, a second with a grid of differently colored circles, and then a third with six colored circles in a row beneath the caption "When will something greater arrive?"

We have a secret to tell you. #SamsungUnpacked — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) July 18, 2022

While confusing at first, matching the letters and symbols with their corresponding positions on the color grid and then lining the circles up in order reveals the message "081022," or Aug. 10, 2022.

This follows a leak from tipster Evan Blass earlier Monday that suggested the event would be hosted on Aug. 10. Based on leaked promotional images, the event is expected to focus heavily on Samsung's folding devices.

Samsung is expected to announce successors for its Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3. Rumored upgrades for the next generation of devices include larger cover screen for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and a slimmer build for the hinge of the tablet-sized Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Additionally, Samsung may announce the Galaxy Watch 5, the latest in its line of smartwatches that could feature upgrades like a temperature sensor and enhanced battery life.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

See Also: Top Foldable Phones for 2022