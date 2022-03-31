Samsung Smartwatch Sale: Save Hundreds on Factory Reconditioned Models

Samsung

A smartwatch is a handy wearable that can add some serious convenience to your day-to-day life, but it can be tough to justify dropping hundreds for the sake of convenience alone. If you like the idea of a smartwatch, but aren't willing to spring for the latest (and priciest) version, opting for a refurbished model is a great way to get most of the major features without the major price tag. Today only, Woot has a large selection of factory reconditioned Samsung Galaxy Watches available for hundreds less than they would cost you new. These deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, or while supplies last.

According to Woot, "factory reconditioned" means that the item has been inspected and restored to fully working condition by the original manufacturer, and it's about as close to "new" as you can get when it comes to used products. So while these Galaxy Watches might show slight signs of wear and tear, they'll work just like they would out of the original box.

This sale covers a pretty wide selection of Galaxy Watches, stretching back to the original model and all the way up to the Galaxy Watch 3, the most advanced previous-gen model (the Galaxy Watch 4 hit shelves just last August). If you're after just the basics, the original Galaxy Watch is still a fairly solid choice. The , which is on sale for just $80, can make calls and receive texts, is equipped with a built-in GPS and heart-rate monitor for workout tracking and has a 5ATM water-resistance rating.

If you want something that's more fitness focused, the , which starts at just $100, is packed with tons of great health monitors and metrics. In addition to a heart-rate monitor, it also tracks your sleep patterns to aid recovery, monitors your stress levels and even has an ECG function.

If you're after an all-around smartwatch, the is still a strong contender. Starting at just $100 for the 41mm Bluetooth model, it's powerful, versatile and loaded with convenient features and functions. It's compatible with both iOS and Android devices, and can receive texts and calls, make purchases with Samsung Pay and download hundreds of apps so you can stream music or even browse the web. It doesn't skimp on fitness features either, with trackers like heart-rate, blood-oxygen levels, stress levels, ECG and more.

Read more: Best Android Smartwatch for 2022