Samsung says Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 pre-orders have surpassed its total 2021 foldable sales

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are doing well on pre-orders, the company claims. How well? It's not exactly clear.

On Monday the company touted that "pre-order volume" for the new devices was already "outpacing total sales for Galaxy Z devices to date in 2021." Samsung would not, however, disclose how many Z-series devices have been pre-ordered or how many foldables have been sold this year.

In 2020, the first year with a Fold and a Flip, analyst firm Strategy Analytics pegged Samsung at about 2 million foldables sold globally. This year the firm estimated that Samsung would sell about 5.2 million, a tiny fraction of the 1.35 billion smartphones it expects will be sold this year.

In May Korean outlet The Elec noted that Samsung was hoping to sell between 6 million and 7 million Z-series devices this year, with the new Flip accounting for 3.5 to 4 million units and the new Fold 2.5 to 3 million units.

Announced earlier this month, both devices are more refined and cheaper than prior iterations with the Z Flip 3 starting at $1,000 and the Z Fold 3 starting at $1,800.

In his review, CNET editor Patrick Holland praised the Z Flip 3 as Samsung's "most 'normal' foldable phone" yet, adding that "based on my time with the phone, I believe Samsung mostly got it right."