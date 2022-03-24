Samsung Rumored to Launch Another Foldable Phone This Year

Sarah Tew/CNET

Samsung is rumored to launch a third foldable device later this year, but this time around the phone may have a rollable or scrollable screen. Reliable Twitter tipster Ice Universe on Thursday said Samsung's "mysterious third foldable device" is set to be released in the second half of this year, adding that there's a high probability of it being a "scroll screen phone."

Samsung's mysterious third foldable device is set for release in the second half of the year.

Codename "Diamond" — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) March 24, 2022

While Ice universe says that the phone is set to release this year, supply chain analyst Ross Young suggested it the device may have been pushed back. "We previously had the Samsung slidable starting production by the end of 2022, then we heard it was pushed out," Young said in a tweet, adding that he'd have to confirm "if it was pulled back in or not."

We previously had the Samsung slidable starting production by the end of 2022, then we heard it was pushed out. Will have to confirm if it was pulled back in or not. Thanks. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) March 24, 2022

Samsung showed off some concept foldable phones at CES earlier this year, including one where the phone's screen expanded to the right with an unrolling motion. Samsung called the concept the Flex Slidable, but wouldn't say if the device would actually make it to the company's product line. It's unclear if the rumored new device would use a similar design.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

