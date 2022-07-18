Prime Deals Under $25 Nothing Phone 1 Review M1 Pro MacBook Pro Deals Best Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds LG OLED TV Deal Motorola, Google Pixel Phone Sale Best Prime Shows
Tech Mobile

Samsung Rumored to Host Unpacked Event on August 10

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 are among the devices said to be on the way.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung may launch new versions of the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold soon. 
Samsung

Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event could be less than a month away, according to a promotional image leaked by tipster Evan Blass. In the image, the date August 10, 2022 is shown over what appears to be a blurred silhouette of the rumored Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

The successor to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Both foldable phones have been rumored to get significant design upgrades, such as a larger cover screen for the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 4 and a new hinge with a slimmer build for the tablet-sized Galaxy Z Fold 4. 

Besides the foldable smartphones, Samsung may also launch the Galaxy Watch 5 at this event. The smartwatch has been rumored to feature a temperature sensor and longer battery life compared to its predecessor. 

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

