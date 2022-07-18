Samsung Rumored to Host Unpacked Event on August 10

Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event could be less than a month away, according to a promotional image leaked by tipster Evan Blass. In the image, the date August 10, 2022 is shown over what appears to be a blurred silhouette of the rumored Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

**THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN EDITED TO OBFUSCATE CERTAIN DETAIL**



See what I did there? pic.twitter.com/BrH4sT99yU — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 18, 2022

The successor to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Both foldable phones have been rumored to get significant design upgrades, such as a larger cover screen for the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 4 and a new hinge with a slimmer build for the tablet-sized Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Besides the foldable smartphones, Samsung may also launch the Galaxy Watch 5 at this event. The smartwatch has been rumored to feature a temperature sensor and longer battery life compared to its predecessor.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.