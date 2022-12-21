Samsung Rolls Out Pokemon Accessories for Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and more

If you've been looking for a Poke ball, look no further. Samsung is releasing a line of Pokemon-themed accessories for its Galaxy products, the company announced Wednesday.

While the special-edition line already debuted in South Korea earlier this year, limited quantities will become available online in the US starting Monday. The Pokemon-themed accessories are available for the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and Galaxy Watch 5 series. You can catch them all Dec. 26 on Samsung.com.

The Flip 4 silicone case has a ring and displays four Pokeman characters and poke balls, and retails for $50. The Watch 5 strap has a multi-colored Poke ball design and retails for $40. Last but not the least, the Poke ball Buds 2 charger -- designed to look exactly like a real Poke ball -- will also retail for $40. The Poke ball charger will work with other versions of Samsung's airbuds too.

If Pokemon isn't your thing, fear not. Instead, check out the Samsung Star Wars Galactic holiday edition accessories for the George Lucas geek in your life, which are available now and range from $20 for a Watch 4 strap to $150 for the bundle pack that includes all of the accessories.