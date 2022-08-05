Samsung One UI 5.0 Beta Goes Live For Some Galaxy S22 Owners

Samsung's giving early adopters a first look of its next operating system update with the One UI 5.0 beta, but it's only available in Germany so far, according to reports.

What's more, only owners of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series released earlier this year can access the One UI 5.0 beta, as SamMobile reported, stymying older Samsung handset owners.

One UI 5.0 brings new features set to come out in the upcoming release of Android 13 later this year. The beta will eventually be available to users in China, India, Poland, the Republic of Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States, according to the beta's official website. It's unclear when the beta will expand to these countries, though it could be in the coming days as 9to5Google predicts. It's also not apparent if other Samsung phones will be included in the beta.

Interested users can register for the beta program in general within the Samsung Members app available on the Google Play Store and Galaxy Store -- once registered, they'll be able to download the free beta update using the usual OS route (Settings > Software Update > Download and Install).

Samsung did not respond to request for comment by time of publication.

