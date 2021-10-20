Samsung now lets you customize your own Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung

Samsung teased its Unpacked 2 event by telling us to prepare to "unfold something unmistakably you." And in doing so, it gave us a good idea of what to expect at the virtual event. In essence: The South Korean company wants you to add a personal touch to your devices.

One phone that's now available for custom designs is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. Starting Wednesday, people in the US will be able to design their Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition through the Bespoke Studio. Fancy a black phone frame with pink on the front and back covers? (That's what I'd choose, at least.) You got it. You can customize your phone through Samsung's Bespoke Studio. And if pink isn't your style, Samsung says you'll have the option of black or silver frame options, and five colorways for the front and back. These include new hues like blue and yellow as well as older ones like pink, white, and black. In total there will be 49 possible combinations.

Want to alter your phone design with the seasons? Samsung is offering what it calls Bespoke Upgrade Care for the Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition, so you can change your device color to keep "pace with [your] evolving style."

Samsung's bespoke experience was earlier available exclusively for smart home products, but the company has expanded the feature in response to "customer demand for personalization." The Bespoke Edition, starts at $1,100, and also comes with 12 months of Samsung Care Plus protection. You can also rack up to $600 trade-in credit towards a Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition.

In addition to letting you mix and match the colors of your Galaxy Z Flip 3 devices, the South Korean electronics giant unveiled Maison Kitsune editions of their Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Watch 4. Both devices feature the Japanese-French fashion-meets-music collective's signature fox emblem.