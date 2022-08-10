Live: Samsung Unpacked Live Blog Samsung Unpacked: How to Watch New Wordle Strategy Nest vs. Ecobee Thermostat Best Deals Under $25 Fitness Supplements Laptops for High School Samsung QLED vs. LG OLED TV
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Tech Mobile

Samsung's New Galaxy Z Flip 4 Evolves Its Design: How It's Changed Since the Flip 3

It's all about that improved cover screen.
2 min read
Samsung foldable
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4.
Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Flip 4 -- its new clamshell foldable phone design -- at Wednesday's Samsung Unpacked event. The Z Flip 4 was announced alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the new Galaxy Watch 5 line and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro during the Wednesday livestream. 

Flip 4 presales kick off today (early birds are treated to a memory upgrade, free case, and trade-in credit) ahead of its official release on Aug. 26, when it will go on sale for $1,000 (£999, AU$1,499). That puts the price in line with other flagship phones such as Apple's iPhone 13 Pro and Samsung's Galaxy S22 Plus.

See also

New to the Z Flip 4 is a larger 3,700-mAh battery, faster charging speeds that reach approximately 50% in 30 minutes and an upgraded Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. 

But perhaps the most noteworthy changes -- at least on paper -- were made to the software. Samsung's taking advantage of the phone's foldable shape by making the cover screen more useful. Now you can reply to texts and unlock your car without ever flipping open the device. Samsung has also added customization features for the cover screen as well as the inner screen.

Now playing: Watch this: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Flip 3 Specs Compared
7:05

With the Z Flip 4, Samsung said it refined its design by slimming down the hinge and straightening the edges. It also has a pair of 10-megapixel rear cameras and a 10-megapixel front-facing sensor. 

While the Z Flip 4 makes some improvements to its predecessor, it's more of a refinement than a refresh. You can see the details for yourself in CNET's chart below, which offers a side-by-side comparison of Samsung's stylish flip phones.

Z Flip 4. vs Z Flip 3


 Z Flip 4 Z Flip 3
Display size, resolution, aspect ratio Main screen: 6.7-inch FHD Plus (2,640x1,080 pixels; 22:9). Cover screen: 1.9-inch (260x512 pixels) Internal: 6.7-inch FHD Plus AMOLED; (2,640x1,080 pixels). External: 1.9-inch AMOLED (512x260 pixels)
Pixel density TBC 425ppi (internal) / 303ppi (external)
Dimensions (Millimeters) Folded: 71.9x84.9x17.1mm (Hinge); 15.9mm (Sagging). Unfolded: 71.9x165.2x6.9mm Folded: 72.2x86.4x171.1mm Hinge: ~15.9mm (Sagging). Unfolded: 72.2x166.0x6.9mm
Weight (Ounces, Grams) 187g; 6.59 oz 6.46 oz; 183g
Mobile software Android 12 Android 11
Camera 12-megapixel (main), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide) 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide)
Front-facing camera 10-megapixel 10-megapixel
Video capture 4K 4K
Processor Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
RAM/Storage 8GB + 128GB/256GB/512GB 8GB + 128GB/ 256GB
Expandable storage None None
Battery/Charger 3,700 mAh 3,300 mAh
Fingerprint sensor Side Side
Connector USB-C USB-C
Headphone jack No No
Special features IPX67, 5G enabled, foldable display, wireless charging, 25W fast charging 5G enabled, foldable display, wireless charging, reverse wireless charging, 15W fast charging
Price (USD) $1,000 $1,000 (128GB); $1,050 (256GB)
Price (GBP) £999 £949 (128GB); £999 (256GB)
Price (AUD) AU$1,499 AU$1,499 (128GB); AU$1,599 (256GB)