Samsung Hints at 'Slimmer and Lighter' Foldable Phones Ahead of Unpacked

Could Samsung be slimming down its foldable smartphones this year? T.M. Roh, the company's head of mobile, seemingly teased an upcoming redesign in a blog post Tuesday, just ahead of Samsung's Unpacked event on July 26. The next generation of the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip phones may be lighter and thinner.

Roh highlighted how the company has focused its design philosophy with the customer in mind by blending practical functionality, originality and synergy. For this year's launch, he says, Samsung has "innovated to make our latest foldables slimmer and lighter than our previous generations."

Watch this: We Put the Google Pixel Fold's Cameras Up Against the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's 10:36

The electronics giant previously shared that it would showcase its next generation of foldable devices during Unpacked. It is expected that the new iteration of Galaxy foldables will include the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5. According to CNET's Lisa Eadicicco, the latest foldable models may come with a revamped hinge, and a larger screen for the Flip 5.

The event will be held in Seoul, Korea for the first time and promises to unveil a slew of new products like smartwatches and earbuds. Customers can receive a $50 credit if you sign up for preorders through July 25.

Read more on what's rumored to be revealed at the event, including the Galaxy Watch 6 and a possible VR headset. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked will stream live on the company's website on Wednesday, July 26 at 7:00 a.m. ET.

