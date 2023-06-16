Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 Could Lie Flat When Folded

Advertiser Disclosure Advertiser Disclosure This advertising widget is powered by Navi and contains advertisements that Navi may be paid for in different ways. You will not be charged for engaging with this advertisement. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, this advertising widget does not include information about every product or service that may be available to you. We make reasonable efforts to ensure that information in the featured advertisements is up to date, each advertiser featured in this widget is responsible for the accuracy and availability of its offer details. It is possible that your actual offer terms from an advertiser may be different than the offer terms in this advertising widget and the advertised offers may be subject to additional terms and conditions of the advertiser which will be presented to you prior to making a purchase. All information is presented without any warranty or guarantee to you.

New images purportedly showing off the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 show the foldable phones may lie flat when folded, thanks to a rumored hinge redesign on the devices.

The leaks came from tech site MySmartPrice on Thursday, which said it received the images from an anonymous source. The Z Fold 5 image shows the two halves of the screen sitting flush parallel while folded.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is rumored to only have minor updates from the Galaxy Z Fold 4, but a hinge redesign has been heavily predicted in order to reduce the device's thickness and eliminate the gap when the previous device was folded closed.

Samsung could be announcing both phones next month during its Galaxy Unpacked event, which it's holding in its home country of South Korea for the first time. Samsung has said it will unveil the next generation of its foldable phones at the event in Seoul in late July.

