Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 Could Lie Flat When Folded

Samsung's next-gen foldable phones will reportedly eliminate the gap between their screens when folded.
New images purportedly showing off the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 show the foldable phones may lie flat when folded, thanks to a rumored hinge redesign on the devices.
The leaks came from tech site MySmartPrice on Thursday, which said it received the images from an anonymous source. The Z Fold 5 image shows the two halves of the screen sitting flush parallel while folded.
Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is rumored to only have minor updates from the Galaxy Z Fold 4, but a hinge redesign has been heavily predicted in order to reduce the device's thickness and eliminate the gap when the previous device was folded closed.
Samsung could be announcing both phones next month during its Galaxy Unpacked event, which it's holding in its home country of South Korea for the first time. Samsung has said it will unveil the next generation of its foldable phones at the event in Seoul in late July.
Read more: Best Foldable Phones in 2023: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, Z Flip, Moto Razr