Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 Photos Leak

New images of the upcoming Samsung foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4, appeared online Friday from phone leaker Evan Blass on 91Mobiles.

While we can't see any details of the inner workings of the new phones, the images show the Fold 4 will come in three color options: black, gray and a creamy gold. The Flip 4 is shown in lavender, periwinkle blue, cream and black.

Samsung's next large-format foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, is rumored to have a sleeker design and better cameras similar to those on the Galaxy S22's, among other improvements like a double-sided fingerprint reader and Qualcomm's newly announced Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor.

The rumored Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 was teased on Samsung's invitation to its Unpacked event on Aug. 10, where it's expected to unveil the two new foldable phones. The Flip 4 could come with a rotating camera lens and a 3,700-mAh battery, reports suggest.

You can check out all the images here.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read more: Top Foldable Phones for 2022