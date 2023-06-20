Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 May Lie Flat When Folded

Advertiser Disclosure Advertiser Disclosure This advertising widget is powered by Navi and contains advertisements that Navi may be paid for in different ways. You will not be charged for engaging with this advertisement. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, this advertising widget does not include information about every product or service that may be available to you. We make reasonable efforts to ensure that information in the featured advertisements is up to date, each advertiser featured in this widget is responsible for the accuracy and availability of its offer details. It is possible that your actual offer terms from an advertiser may be different than the offer terms in this advertising widget and the advertised offers may be subject to additional terms and conditions of the advertiser which will be presented to you prior to making a purchase. All information is presented without any warranty or guarantee to you.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 may finally be able to lie flat when folded thanks to a rumored hinge redesign on the devices, new images purportedly showing off the upcoming foldable phones show.

The leaks came from tech site MySmartPrice on Thursday, which said it received the images from an anonymous source. The Z Fold 5 image shows the two halves of the screen sitting flush parallel while folded -- however, the tweets have since been removed as of Tuesday, as has MySmartPrice's article outlining the leaked photos.

Samsung didn't respond to a request for comment.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is rumored to have only minor updates from the Galaxy Z Fold 4, but a hinge redesign has been heavily predicted as a way to reduce the device's thickness and eliminate the gap that was present when the previous device was closed.

Samsung could be announcing both phones next month during its Galaxy Unpacked event, which it's holding in its home country of South Korea for the first time. Samsung has said it will unveil the next generation of its foldable phones at the event in Seoul in late July. Check out all the Galaxy Z Fold 5 rumors so far, everything CNET wants to see on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the biggest rumored Samsung devices expected in 2023.

