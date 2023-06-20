Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 May Lie Flat When Folded

Samsung's upcoming foldable phones will eliminate the gap between the dual screens when folded, a report says.
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 may finally be able to lie flat when folded thanks to a rumored hinge redesign on the devices, new images purportedly showing off the upcoming foldable phones show.
The leaks came from tech site MySmartPrice on Thursday, which said it received the images from an anonymous source. The Z Fold 5 image shows the two halves of the screen sitting flush parallel while folded -- however, the tweets have since been removed as of Tuesday, as has MySmartPrice's article outlining the leaked photos.
Samsung didn't respond to a request for comment.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is rumored to have only minor updates from the Galaxy Z Fold 4, but a hinge redesign has been heavily predicted as a way to reduce the device's thickness and eliminate the gap that was present when the previous device was closed.
Samsung could be announcing both phones next month during its Galaxy Unpacked event, which it's holding in its home country of South Korea for the first time. Samsung has said it will unveil the next generation of its foldable phones at the event in Seoul in late July. Check out all the Galaxy Z Fold 5 rumors so far, everything CNET wants to see on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the biggest rumored Samsung devices expected in 2023.
Read more: Best Foldable Phones in 2023: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, Z Flip, Moto Razr