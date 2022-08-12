Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs. Z Flip 3 vs. Z Flip (2020): Comparing the Foldables

Z Flip 4 vs. Z Flip 3 vs. Z Flip (2020) Galaxy Z Flip 4 Z Flip 3 Galaxy Z Flip Display size, resolution, aspect ratio Main Screen: 6.7-inch FHD+ (2,640 x 1080 pixels; 22:9) Cover Screen: 1.9-inch (260x512 pixels) Internal: 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED; (2,640x1,080 pixels); External: 1.9-inch AMOLED (512x260-pixels) Internal: 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED; 2,636x1,080-pixels / External: 1.1-inch Super AMOLED; 300x112-pixels Pixel density TBC 425ppi (internal) / 303ppi (external) 425ppi (internal) / 303ppi (external) Dimensions (Millimeters) Folded: 71.9 x 84.9 x 17.1mm (Hinge) - 15.9mm (Sagging); Unfolded: 71.9 x 165.2 x 6.9mm Folded: 72.2 x 86.4 x 171.1mm Hinge: ~15.9mm (Sagging) Unfolded:72.2 x 166.0 x 6.9mm Folded: 75.9 x 87.3 x 15.7 ~ 17.2mm / Unfolded: 75.9 x 167.3 x 6.8 ~7.1mm Weight (Ounces, Grams) 187g; 6.59 oz 6.46 oz; 183g 6.46 oz; 183g Mobile software Android 12 Android 11 Android 10 Camera 12-megapixel (main), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide) 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide) 12-megapixel (wide-angle), 12-megapixel (ultra wide-angle) Front-facing camera 10-megapixel 10-megapixel 10-megapixel Video capture 4K 4K 4K (HDR 10+) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ (64-bit octa-core) RAM/Storage 8GB+ 128GB/256GB/512GB 8GB + 128GB/ 256GB 8GB + 256GB Expandable storage None None None Battery/Charger 3,700 mAh 3,300 mAh 3,300mAh Fingerprint sensor Side Side Power button Connector USB-C USB-C USB-C Headphone jack No No No Special features IPX67, 5G enabled, foldable display, wireless charging, 25W fast charging 5G enabled, foldable display, wireless charging, reverse wireless charging, 15W fast charging Foldable display; wireless PowerShare; wireless charging; fast charging Price (USD) $1,000 $1,000 (128GB); $1,050 (256GB) $1,380 Price (GBP) £949 (128GB); £999 (256GB) £949 (128GB); £999 (256GB) £1,300 Price (AUD) AU$1,499 (128GB); AU$1,599 (256GB) AU$2,499 (128GB); AU$2,649 Converts to AU$2,067

Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Flip 4 at Wednesday's Samsung Unpacked event, succeeding last year's Galaxy Z Flip 3 and continuing the line of clamshell foldable phones that began with 2020's Galaxy Z Flip. The new phone was announced alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the new Galaxy Watch 5 line and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro during the Wednesday livestream.

Flip 4 presales kick off today (early birds are treated to a memory upgrade, free case and trade-in credit) ahead of its official release on Aug. 26, when it will go on sale for $1,000 (£999, AU$1,499). That puts the price in line with other flagship phones such as Apple's iPhone 13 Pro and Samsung's Galaxy S22 Plus.

New to the Z Flip 4 is a larger 3,700-mAh battery, faster charging speeds that reach approximately 50% in 30 minutes and an upgraded Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor.

But perhaps the most noteworthy changes -- at least on paper -- were made to the software. Samsung's taking advantage of the phone's foldable shape by making the cover screen more useful. Now you can reply to texts, unlock your car or take selfies without ever flipping open the device. Samsung has also added customization features for the cover screen as well as the inner screen.

With the Z Flip 4, Samsung said it refined its design by slimming down the hinge and straightening the edges. It also has a pair of 10-megapixel rear cameras and a 10-megapixel front-facing sensor.

While the Z Flip 4 makes some improvements to its predecessor, it's more of a refinement than a refresh. You can see the details for yourself in CNET's chart below, which offers a side-by-side comparison of Samsung's stylish flip phones. You can learn more about Samsung's new foldables by checking out how the Galaxy Z Fold models compare.