Galaxy Z Flip 4 Preorder Quest 2: Still the Best Student Internet Discounts Best 55-Inch TV Galaxy Z Fold 4 Preorder Nintendo Switch OLED Review Foldable iPhone? 41% Off 43-Inch Amazon Fire TV
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Tech Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs. Galaxy Z Fold 4: Every Big Difference You Should Know About

Comparing Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4, spec by spec.
2 min read
samsung's new z fold 4 phone and nz flip 4 phone held side by side
Samsung's luxurious new foldable phones -- the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 -- officially launch on Aug. 26.
Samsung

Samsung showed off the newest models of its fancy foldable phone lineups on Wednesday, in a continuation of its efforts to take bendable phones to the mainstream. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, announced at the company's annual Unpacked event, were revealed alongside the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. The Galaxy Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 will launch on Aug. 26, when they will start at $1,800 (£1,649, AU$2,499) and $1,000 (£999, AU$1,499), respectively -- the same price as each of their predecessors.

While both phones have a foldable design, the specific look and feel is different for each. The Z Flip 4 is a clamshell-style flip phone popularized by Motorola's Razr. It's compact, nostalgically cool and it targets online content creators, among other demographics. The Z Fold 4, on the other hand, is Samsung's heftier book-style foldable. It's nearly double the height of the Z Flip 4 when both are folded "closed." When unfurled, Z Fold 4 expands into a tablet-sized interior screen that Samsung says is a powerful tool for multitasking, which is given a boost by 12GB of RAM. 

More from Samsung Unpacked

With the Z Fold 4's larger size (and higher price), comes a corresponding set of features. There are three rear cameras including a telephoto lens, compared with just two on the Z Flip 2. The Z Fold 4 also manages to cram in a larger battery. Their front displays are different, too. The Z Flip 4 has a petite display on the lower portion of the cover, which Samsung has made more useful with this iteration. The Z Fold 4's display is nearly the size of a regular phone screen. 

Samsung Z Fold 4: See trade-in options
See at Samsung

Despite their physical differences, perhaps Samsung's biggest flex was software, and the changes affected both new models. Like the Z Fold 4, the Flip 4 gets the bottom-screen trackpad feature in its Flex Mode -- that's the feature that splits apps between top and bottom portions of the screen when it's folded halfway. With the updates, you'll be able to use the bottom half of the screen as a trackpad for navigating the top portion of the screen, supposedly making it easier to manipulate apps in Flex Mode. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: See trade-in options
See at Samsung

Each model also receives nighttime photography improvements that were launched with the Galaxy S22, including night portrait-mode photos. These changes seem to underscore Samsung's efforts to convince shoppers to switch to a foldable phone -- or at the very least generate some interest in one.

For more information on how the Z Flip 4 stacks up against the Z Fold 4, take a look at CNET's specs chart below for a side-by-side comparison.

Z Fold 4 vs. Z Flip 4


 Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G Galaxy Z Flip 4
Display size, resolution, aspect ratio Internal: 7.6-inch AMOLED (2176 x 1812 pixels) External: 6.2-inch HD Plus (2,316 x 904) Main Screen: 6.7-inch FHD+ (2,640 x 1080 pixels; 22:9) Cover Screen: 1.9-inch (260x512 pixels)
Pixel density TBC TBC
Dimensions (Millimeters) Folded: 67.1x155.1x15.8mm (Hinge) ~14.2mm (Sagging). Unfolded: 130.1x155.1x6.3mm Folded: 71.9x84.9x17.1mm (Hinge) ~15.9mm (Sagging). Unfolded: 71.9x165.2x6.9mm
Weight (Ounces, Grams) 9.27 oz; 263g 187g; 6.59 oz
Mobile software Android 12L Android 12
Camera 50-megapixel (main), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide), 10-megapixel (telephoto) 12-megapixel (main), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide)
Front-facing camera 4-megapixel (under display), 10-megapixel (front cover) 10-megapixel
Video capture 4K 4K
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen Plus 1 Snap 8 Plus Gen 1
RAM/Storage 12GB + 256GB/512GB/1TB 8GB+ 128GB/256GB/512GB
Expandable storage None None
Battery/Charger 4,400 mAh 3,700 mAh
Fingerprint sensor Side Side
Connector USB-C USB-C
Headphone jack None No
Special features Foldable phone, 30x optical, 30x space zoom, IPX8, 25-watt fast-charging (no in-box charger) IPX67, 5G enabled, foldable display, wireless charging, 25W fast charging
Price (USD) $1,800 (256 GB); Pricing for other models TBC $999
Price (GBP) £1,649 (256GB) £999
Price (AUD)  AU$2,499 (256GB)
 AU$1,499