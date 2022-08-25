iPhone 14 Event Sept. 7 Fitbit's Cheapest Band Galaxy Watch 5 Health Tracking Organic Food Online 'Top Gun: Maverick' on Digital 40% Off HBO Max Alienware x15 R2 Review Waffle Makers
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases are up to 50% off at Verizon

If you just got a Galaxy Z Flip 4 or have ordered one, Verizon has some nice deals on cases for it, including half off Samsung's Flap Leather Cover and Ring cases.

David Carnoy
Samsung Clear Ring case for Galaxy Z Flip 4 is thin and transparent
The Samsung Clear Ring case is only $15 at Verizon right now.
Samsung

After taking advantage of Samsung's preorder trade-in deal for its Galaxy Z Flip 4, I got the new phone yesterday and have been trying out some cases for it as I update our best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases roundup. While putting together that list I noticed some great deals at Verizon on a few of the cases, including Samsung's Flap Leather Cover and both its Ring Cover and Clear Ring Cover, which are on sale at 50% off in certain color options. Additionally, Verizon also has a few Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases on sale, including the Samsung Z Fold 4 Leather Cover in black for $40, half off its list price of $80.

Read more: Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases

GalaxyZ Flip 4 case deals at Verizon:

Samsung Clear Ring Cover: $15 ($30 list)

Samsung Ring Cover in Bora Purple: $20 $40 list)

Samsung Flap Leather Cover in black for $40 ($80 list)

Otterbox Thin Flex Series Clear: $37.50 ($50 list)

Otterbox Symmetry Series Flex in black: $49 ($70 list) 

Speck Presidio Perfect Clear: $42 ($60 list)

Tech21 tint case: $28 ($40 list)

