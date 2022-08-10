Live: Samsung Unpacked Live Blog Samsung Unpacked: How to Watch New Wordle Strategy Nest vs. Ecobee Thermostat Best Deals Under $25 Fitness Supplements Laptops for High School Samsung QLED vs. LG OLED TV
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Gets $100 Price Cut: Now's the Time to Try a Foldable Phone

As Samsung unveils the new Galaxy Z Flip 4 at today's Unpacked event, it gives last year's already affordable Z Flip 3 a discount.

Patrick Holland
The Galaxy Z Flip 3 with the cover display on
The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is officially cheaper.
While the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 are Samsung's newest foldable phones, last year's Galaxy Z Flip 3 and its lower price aim to steal some of the newer phones' shiny appeal. Samsung plans to keep the Z Flip 3 around and drop the price tag by $100, bringing it down to $900 (£899). The Galaxy Z Fold 3, on the other hand, will be discontinued.

The price drop was revealed during Samsung's Unpacked event on Wednesday, alongside announcements for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, all of which will go on sale on Aug. 26.

When the Galaxy Z Flip 3 launched in 2021, it hit a sweet spot that balanced price, premium features and improved durability. The fact that Samsung decided to keep it around to sell another year bodes well. At $1,000, it was the first foldable phone with mainstream appeal. The lower price makes it even more approachable for anyone who's curious but wants to pay less.

The Z Flip 3 has an eye-catching design and comes in 7 colors

