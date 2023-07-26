Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs. 6 Classic vs. 5 Pro: New Watch or Sporty Watch?

Samsung's new Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic debuted Wednesday at the company's Unpacked event, and they will be joining the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro which remains on sale. The three watches occupy different sides of the pricing scale, with the higher-end Watch 5 Pro including additional sports modes that could be particularly helpful for more active wearers.

The Galaxy Watch 6 starts at $300 for its smaller 40mm size and $330 for the larger 44mm size. The step up Galaxy Watch 6 Classic -- which includes a physical, rotating bezel -- starts at $400 for its 44mm model and $430 for its 47mm model. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro occupies the high-end of this list, with a $450 price for its 45mm size.

Watch this: Samsung Unveils Galaxy Watch 6 Series at Unpacked in Seoul 10:16

Both Galaxy Watch 6 editions will ship with Google's Wear OS 4, and the Watch 5 Pro will be getting an update to that software version. In addition to the various size differences between each of the watches, the batteries range from 300mAh for the smaller Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Classic, 425mAh for the larger watches and 590mAh for the Watch 5 Pro. We'll have to test the Galaxy Watch 6 to see how their batteries hold up, but my colleague Lexy Savvides found in her Galaxy Watch 5 Pro review that the battery would usually last about 2.5 days.

We've outlined the specs for each of these watches side by side in this comparison table, so you can further check out the differences between the Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.