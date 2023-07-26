X
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs. 6 Classic vs. 5 Pro: New Watch or Sporty Watch?

Samsung's new Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic are now on sale alongside last year's Watch 5 Pro.

Mike Sorrentino Senior Editor
Mike Sorrentino is a Senior Editor for Mobile, covering phones, texting apps and smartwatches -- obsessing about how we can make the most of them. Mike also keeps an eye out on the movie and toy industry, and outside of work enjoys biking and pizza making.
Expertise Phones, texting apps, iOS, Android, smartwatches, fitness trackers, mobile accessories, gaming phones, budget phones, toys, Star Wars, Marvel, Power Rangers, DC, mobile accessibility, iMessage, WhatsApp, Signal, RCS
2 min read
Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic (seen here) join the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro -- the latter remaining on sale.

 Rich Peterson/CNET

Samsung's new Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic debuted Wednesday at the company's Unpacked event, and they will be joining the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro which remains on sale. The three watches occupy different sides of the pricing scale, with the higher-end Watch 5 Pro including additional sports modes that could be particularly helpful for more active wearers.

This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products.

The Galaxy Watch 6 starts at $300 for its smaller 40mm size and $330 for the larger 44mm size. The step up Galaxy Watch 6 Classic -- which includes a physical, rotating bezel -- starts at $400 for its 44mm model and $430 for its 47mm model. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro occupies the high-end of this list, with a $450 price for its 45mm size.

Watch this: Samsung Unveils Galaxy Watch 6 Series at Unpacked in Seoul

Both Galaxy Watch 6 editions will ship with Google's Wear OS 4, and the Watch 5 Pro will be getting an update to that software version. In addition to the various size differences between each of the watches, the batteries range from 300mAh for the smaller Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Classic, 425mAh for the larger watches and 590mAh for the Watch 5 Pro. We'll have to test the Galaxy Watch 6 to see how their batteries hold up, but my colleague Lexy Savvides found in her Galaxy Watch 5 Pro review that the battery would usually last about 2.5 days.

We've outlined the specs for each of these watches side by side in this comparison table, so you can further check out the differences between the Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro


Samsung Galaxy Watch 6Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 ClassicSamsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
Shape RoundRoundRound
Watch size 40mm, 44mm43mm, 47mm45mm
Materials/ Finishes AluminumStainless SteelTitanium
Display size, resolution 40mm: 1.3-inch, 432x432 Super AMOLED 44mm: 1.5-inch, 480x480 Super AMOLED43mm: 1.3-inch, 432x432 Super AMOLED 47mm: 1.5-inch, 480x480 Super AMOLED1.36-inch, 450x450 pixels
Dimensions 40mm: 38.8 x 40.4 x 9.0 mm 44mm: 42.8 x 44.4 x 9.0 mm43mm: 42.5 x 42.5 x 10.9 mm 47mm: 46.5 x 46.5 x 10.9 mm43.3x44.4mm
Weight 40mm: 28.7g 44mm: 33.3g43mm: 52g 47mm: 59g33.5g
Colors 40mm: Graphite, Gold 44mm: Graphite, Silver43mm: Black, Silver 47mm: Black, SilverGraphite, Sapphire, Silver
Always On YesYesYes
Interchangable bands YesYesYes
GPS YesYesYes
Automatic workout detection Yes (running, walking, rowing)YesYes
Compass YesYesYes
Altimeter YesYesYes
Water resistance 5ATM, IP685ATM, IP68Yes, IP68 rating
Calls YesYesYes
Microphone YesYesYes
Speaker YesYesYes
Voice assistant Yes (Google Assistant, Bixby)Yes (Google Assistant, Bixby)Bixby, Google Assistant
Mobile Payments Yes (Samsung Wallet)Yes (Samsung Wallet)Yes
Sleep tracking YesYesYes
Period tracking YesYesYes
Sensors Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis, Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light SensorOptical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis, Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light SensorOptical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis, Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor
Emergency features Emergency SOS, fall detectionEmergency SOS, fall detectionSOS, Hard fall detection
Compatibility Android 10 and aboveAndroid 10 and aboveAndroid 8.0 or higher
Software Wear OS 4Wear OS 4Wear OS 3.5
Processor Exynos W930 Dual-Core 1.4GHzExynos W930 Dual-Core 1.4GHzExynos W920 Dual-Core
Connectivity LTE6, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4+5GHz, NFC, GPS/Glonass/Beidou/GalileoLTE6, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4+5GHz, NFC, GPS/Glonass/Beidou/GalileoLTE, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, NFC
Memory and storage 2GB memory + 16GB storage2GB memory + 16GB storage1.5GB RAM + 16GB storage
Power Fast Charging (WPC-based wireless charging)Fast Charging (WPC-based wireless charging)Faster wireless charging over USB-C
Battery life Up to 40 hours (Always On Display off) / Up to 30 hours (Always On Display on)Up to 40 hours (Always On Display off) / Up to 30 hours (Always On Display on)590mAh
Battery capacity 40mm: 300mAh 44mm: 425mAh43mm: 300mAh 47mm: 425mAh590mAh
Price (USD) 40mm: $299.99 (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth) 44mm: $329.99 (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth)43mm: $399.99 (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth) 47mm: $429.99 (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth)$450 (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth), $499 (LTE)
Price (GBP) Starting price converts to £232Starting price converts to £310£429
Price (AUD) Starting price converts to AU$440Starting price converts to AU$590AU$799