Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs. 6 Classic vs. 5 Pro: New Watch or Sporty Watch?
Samsung's new Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic are now on sale alongside last year's Watch 5 Pro.
Samsung's new Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic debuted Wednesday at the company's Unpacked event, and they will be joining the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro which remains on sale. The three watches occupy different sides of the pricing scale, with the higher-end Watch 5 Pro including additional sports modes that could be particularly helpful for more active wearers.
The Galaxy Watch 6 starts at $300 for its smaller 40mm size and $330 for the larger 44mm size. The step up Galaxy Watch 6 Classic -- which includes a physical, rotating bezel -- starts at $400 for its 44mm model and $430 for its 47mm model. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro occupies the high-end of this list, with a $450 price for its 45mm size.
Both Galaxy Watch 6 editions will ship with Google's Wear OS 4, and the Watch 5 Pro will be getting an update to that software version. In addition to the various size differences between each of the watches, the batteries range from 300mAh for the smaller Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Classic, 425mAh for the larger watches and 590mAh for the Watch 5 Pro. We'll have to test the Galaxy Watch 6 to see how their batteries hold up, but my colleague Lexy Savvides found in her Galaxy Watch 5 Pro review that the battery would usually last about 2.5 days.
We've outlined the specs for each of these watches side by side in this comparison table, so you can further check out the differences between the Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
|Shape
|Round
|Round
|Round
|Watch size
|40mm, 44mm
|43mm, 47mm
|45mm
|Materials/ Finishes
|Aluminum
|Stainless Steel
|Titanium
|Display size, resolution
|40mm: 1.3-inch, 432x432 Super AMOLED 44mm: 1.5-inch, 480x480 Super AMOLED
|43mm: 1.3-inch, 432x432 Super AMOLED 47mm: 1.5-inch, 480x480 Super AMOLED
|1.36-inch, 450x450 pixels
|Dimensions
|40mm: 38.8 x 40.4 x 9.0 mm 44mm: 42.8 x 44.4 x 9.0 mm
|43mm: 42.5 x 42.5 x 10.9 mm 47mm: 46.5 x 46.5 x 10.9 mm
|43.3x44.4mm
|Weight
|40mm: 28.7g 44mm: 33.3g
|43mm: 52g 47mm: 59g
|33.5g
|Colors
|40mm: Graphite, Gold 44mm: Graphite, Silver
|43mm: Black, Silver 47mm: Black, Silver
|Graphite, Sapphire, Silver
|Always On
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Interchangable bands
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|GPS
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Automatic workout detection
|Yes (running, walking, rowing)
|Yes
|Yes
|Compass
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Altimeter
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Water resistance
|5ATM, IP68
|5ATM, IP68
|Yes, IP68 rating
|Calls
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphone
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Speaker
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Voice assistant
|Yes (Google Assistant, Bixby)
|Yes (Google Assistant, Bixby)
|Bixby, Google Assistant
|Mobile Payments
|Yes (Samsung Wallet)
|Yes (Samsung Wallet)
|Yes
|Sleep tracking
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Period tracking
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Sensors
|Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis, Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor
|Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis, Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor
|Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis, Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor
|Emergency features
|Emergency SOS, fall detection
|Emergency SOS, fall detection
|SOS, Hard fall detection
|Compatibility
|Android 10 and above
|Android 10 and above
|Android 8.0 or higher
|Software
|Wear OS 4
|Wear OS 4
|Wear OS 3.5
|Processor
|Exynos W930 Dual-Core 1.4GHz
|Exynos W930 Dual-Core 1.4GHz
|Exynos W920 Dual-Core
|Connectivity
|LTE6, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4+5GHz, NFC, GPS/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo
|LTE6, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4+5GHz, NFC, GPS/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo
|LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, NFC
|Memory and storage
|2GB memory + 16GB storage
|2GB memory + 16GB storage
|1.5GB RAM + 16GB storage
|Power
|Fast Charging (WPC-based wireless charging)
|Fast Charging (WPC-based wireless charging)
|Faster wireless charging over USB-C
|Battery life
|Up to 40 hours (Always On Display off) / Up to 30 hours (Always On Display on)
|Up to 40 hours (Always On Display off) / Up to 30 hours (Always On Display on)
|590mAh
|Battery capacity
|40mm: 300mAh 44mm: 425mAh
|43mm: 300mAh 47mm: 425mAh
|590mAh
|Price (USD)
|40mm: $299.99 (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth) 44mm: $329.99 (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth)
|43mm: $399.99 (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth) 47mm: $429.99 (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth)
|$450 (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth), $499 (LTE)
|Price (GBP)
|Starting price converts to £232
|Starting price converts to £310
|£429
|Price (AUD)
|Starting price converts to AU$440
|Starting price converts to AU$590
|AU$799