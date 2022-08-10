Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Specs vs. Watch 5, Watch 4: Comparing the New Watches

Samsung launched not one but two new wearables on Wednesday at its August Unpacked event. The Galaxy Watch 5 will replace last year's Galaxy Watch 4, but a new Watch 5 Pro model brings beefier battery life and a more premium titanium body. CNET Editor at Large Scott Stein's Galaxy Watch 5 impressions article focuses on some of these refinements, but over here I'll compare the specs of the two Galaxy Watch 5 models against last year's Galaxy Watch 4 -- with a handy chart at the end!
As with the previous model, the Watch 5 comes in two sizes; 44mm and 40mm. The smaller size of the 40mm model means a lighter design which you might find more comfortable to wear, but it also means a smaller display and a smaller battery inside. You won't have to compromise on any health-tracking features, with things like blood oxygen tracking, sleep and a new skin temperature sensor featured in both models.
The Watch 5 Pro comes in just the larger 44mm size, packing the same 1.36-inch display as the 44mm Watch 5, but adding a much larger 590-mAh battery, which could keep the Pro model going for a few days between charges. The titanium rather than aluminum design will also make it appeal to outdoor enthusiasts who want a more rugged smartwatch. That extra battery does come with a weight tradeoff however, with the Pro model tipping the scales at 46 grams against the Watch 5's 32.8 grams.
Other specs like the various health-tracking tools, the waterproofing, memory, storage and Wear OS operating system are the same across all new models.
Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro specs comparison chart
|
|Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
|Galaxy Watch 5
|Galaxy Watch 4
|Screen size
|1.36-inch
|1.36-inch (44mm); 1.19-inch (40mm)
|1.4-inch (44mm); 1.2-inch (40mm)
|Screen resolution
|450x450 pixels
|450x450 pixels (44mm); 396x396 pixels (40mm)
|450x450 pixels (44mm); 396x396 pixels (40mm)
|Dimensions
|45.4mm x 45.4mm x 10.5mm
|44.4mm x 43.3mm x 9.8mm (44mm); 40.4mm x 39.3mm x 9.8mm (40mm)
|44.4mm x 43.3mm x 9.8mm (44mm); 40.4mm x 39.3mm x 9.8mm (40mm)
|Weight
|46g
|32.8g (44mm); 29g (40mm)
|30g (44mm); 26g (40mm)
|Materials
|Titanium
|Aluminium
|Aluminium
|Health tracking
|Sleep, BIA (body composition analysis), ECG/heart rate, blood oxygen, skin temperature
|
Sleep, BIA (body composition analysis), ECG/heart rate, blood oxygen, skin temperature
|Sleep, ECG/heart rate, blood oxygen
|Memory, storage
|1.5GB/16GB
|1.5GB/16GB
|1.5GB/16GB
|Water resistance
|5 ATM/IP68
|5 ATM/IP68
|5 ATM/IP68
|Battery
|590 mAh
|410 mAh (44mm); 284 mAh (40mm)
|361 mAh (44mm); 247 mAh (40mm)
|Operating system
|Wear OS
|Wear OS
|Wear OS
|Price, US
|$450 (Bluetooth only); $500 (LTE)
|Starting at $280 (Bluetooth only); $330 (LTE)
|Starting at $250 (Bluetooth only); $300 (LTE)