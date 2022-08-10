Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Specs vs. Watch 5, Watch 4: Comparing the New Watches

Samsung launched not one but two new wearables on Wednesday at its August Unpacked event. The Galaxy Watch 5 will replace last year's Galaxy Watch 4, but a new Watch 5 Pro model brings beefier battery life and a more premium titanium body. CNET Editor at Large Scott Stein's Galaxy Watch 5 impressions article focuses on some of these refinements, but over here I'll compare the specs of the two Galaxy Watch 5 models against last year's Galaxy Watch 4 -- with a handy chart at the end!

As with the previous model, the Watch 5 comes in two sizes; 44mm and 40mm. The smaller size of the 40mm model means a lighter design which you might find more comfortable to wear, but it also means a smaller display and a smaller battery inside. You won't have to compromise on any health-tracking features, with things like blood oxygen tracking, sleep and a new skin temperature sensor featured in both models.

The Watch 5 Pro comes in just the larger 44mm size, packing the same 1.36-inch display as the 44mm Watch 5, but adding a much larger 590-mAh battery, which could keep the Pro model going for a few days between charges. The titanium rather than aluminum design will also make it appeal to outdoor enthusiasts who want a more rugged smartwatch. That extra battery does come with a weight tradeoff however, with the Pro model tipping the scales at 46 grams against the Watch 5's 32.8 grams.

Other specs like the various health-tracking tools, the waterproofing, memory, storage and Wear OS operating system are the same across all new models.

