Samsung Galaxy Source Code Compromised in Data Breach

Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Samsung endured a cybersecurity breach that compromised source code data relating to the operation of Galaxy devices, the company said Monday. No personal information of Samsung's consumers or employees were exposed, according to an initial analysis done by the company.

"We were recently made aware that there was a security breach relating to certain internal company data," Samsung said in an email to CNET. "Immediately after discovering the incident, we strengthened our security system."

Samsung does not name who's responsible for the breach, but Lapsus$, a hacking group that reportedly stole data from Nvidia, claimed responsibility on Friday after posting a 190GB torrent file to Telegram, according to Bloomberg.

The company does not anticipate the breach to have an impact on its business or customers. Samsung has also implemented preventative measures to block future incidents.