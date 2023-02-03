Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. S22: Spec-by-Spec Comparison of the Flagship Phones

This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products.
The $800 (£849, AU$1,349) Samsung Galaxy S23 made its debut Wednesday as part of the company's Unpacked event, but Samsung is also keeping last year's Galaxy S22 around with a $100 price drop. That 2022 phone now costs $700, and it still has excellent specs like a 50-megapixel main camera. It's been updated to Android 13 and last year's speedy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Moreover, the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S22 have nearly identical designs, including a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
However, there are a number of improvements with the Galaxy S23 that are definitely worth considering when weighing if you should spend an extra $100 for the newer phone. While we haven't yet had the chance to review the Galaxy S23, the phone is shipping with a slightly bigger battery than the Galaxy S22. This could be quite meaningful, as CNET's Lisa Eadicicco found battery life to be a weak point in her Galaxy S22 review. The phone also includes a "Galaxy-optimized" version of the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. Though we don't know how big of a difference that optimization will make, it seems to be at least faster than last year's chip.
If you want a quick look at the differences between the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S22, we put the specs for each into the below chart. Other notable differences include the front-facing camera -- 12-megapixel on the S23 vs. 10-megapixel on the S22 -- and video capture settings.
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Samsung Galaxy S22
|
|Galaxy S23
|Galaxy S22
|Display size, resolution
|6.1-inch AMOLED; 2,340x1,080 pixels; 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate; 1,750 nits
|6.1-inch AMOLED; FHD+ (1080x2340); 120 Hz
|Pixel density
|425 ppi
|425 ppi
|Dimensions (inches)
|5.76 x 2.79 x 0.3 in
|5.7 x 2.77 x 0.29 in.
|Dimensions (millimeters)
|146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6 mm
|146 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm
|Weight (ounces, grams)
|168 g (5.93 oz)
|167g (168g for mmWave model)
|Mobile software
|Android 13
|Android 13
|Rear Cameras
|50-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide), 10-megapixel (telephoto)
|50-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide), 10-megapixel (telephoto)
|Front-facing camera
|12-megapixel
|10-megapixel
|Video capture
|8K at 30fps
|8K at 24 fps
|Processor
|Galaxy-optimized Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Storage
|128GB, 256GB
|128GB, 256GB
|RAM
|8GB
|8GB
|Expandable storage
|No
|No
|Battery
|3,900 mAh (25W wired charging)
|3,700 mAh (25W wired charging)
|Fingerprint sensor
|In-display
|In-display
|Connector
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Headphone jack
|None
|None
|Special features
|5G (mmw/Sub6), IP68 rating, faster wired charging, wireless PowerShare to charge other devices
|5G (mmw/Sub6), 120Hz display, IP68 rating, 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging
|Price off-contract (USD)
|$800 (8GB/128GB)
|$700 (8GB/128GB)
|Price (GBP)
|£849 (8GB/128GB)
|£769 (8GB/128GB)
|Price (AUD)
|AU$1,349 (8GB/128GB)
|AU$1,149 (8GB/128GB)