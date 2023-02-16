Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Google Pixel 7: Compare the Specs of Both Android Phones

This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 line goes on sale this Friday, and it's likely that the new flagship phone series will be compared against Google's similarly priced Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The phones and tablets were revealed earlier this month at the Samsung Unpacked event in San Francisco, and so far my colleague Lisa Eadicicco has reviewed the highest-end Galaxy S23 Ultra.

While reviews for the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus are underway, there are plenty of details we can compare between Samsung's phones and Google's phones. Starting with price, the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup starts at $800 (roughly £645, AU$1,120), while the Pixel 7 starts at $599 (£599, AU$999), the same pricing held by 2021's Pixel 6. For Google, though, this price difference might not matter in the US, where most people buy devices from wireless carriers that have traditionally offered enticing upgrade deals on new Galaxy phones and iPhones. (This could be changing, however, at least when it comes to premium phones.)

Apart from the price, the Galaxy 23 and Pixel 7 differ in design, chipset, battery and display size. For instance, Google has a so-called camera bar running across the width of the chassis and uses its home-made chipset, known as the Tensor 2, while the Galaxy S23 runs on a special version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and lacks a camera bar or camera bump. Scroll down for a side-by-side look at the differences in specs.

The camera is a key deciding factor when buying a flagship phone. It's worth noting that Samsung's $800 Galaxy S23 has a dedicated telephoto camera for capturing faraway objects, which isn't available on the more affordable Pixel 7. You have to move up to the $899 Pixel 7 Pro for that sweet optical telephoto zoom.



Last year's Galaxy S22 was already one of the best nighttime camera phones, beating out the Pixel 7 Pro in our tests. It'll be interesting to see how much further the upgraded Galaxy S23 will take it. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, the most expensive in Samsung's new Galaxy S line, has a 200-megapixel main camera capable of getting a lot of extra detail and color into its photos.

