Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. Pixel 6 Pro: It's a tough call

Samsung unveiled its brand new Galaxy S22 series at its Unpacked event on Wednesday, spearheaded by the $1,200 Galaxy S22 Ultra phone. As usual, the Ultra represents the most expensive, nonfoldable handset the South Korean electronics giant has on tap -- and it's loaded with the best mobile tech the company has to offer. There's a big, vibrant screen, a high-powered processor and multiple rear cameras.

The arrival of the S22 Ultra, which is now available to preorder, marks the launch of one of this year's highly anticipated premium Android phones. But the competition is fierce, and Google's flagship Pixel 6 Pro is so good it won a CNET Editors' Choice award when it launched at the end of 2021.

But how do their specs stack up? You can see the full breakdown below, but it's a close race. The phones have similar displays and similar resolutions. They both have equivalent-size batteries, up to 12GB of RAM, Android 12 software and 5G connectivity. Only the Pixel 6 Pro runs Google's own Tensor processor, but how that stacks up against the S22 Ultra's Exynos or Snapdragon chip (depending on region) remains to be seen. You'll notice bigger differences in the camera module, with the S22 Ultra packing a 10x optical zoom that casually beats the Pixel 6 Pro's 4x. Zoom skills aside, it'll be interesting to see how these flagship camera systems compare when we take them out into the real world.

Apart from the camera, another one of the salient differences that will likely sway shoppers is price. As mentioned earlier, the S22 Ultra starts at $1,200 for the version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. That's a cool $300 more than the Pixel 6 Pro, which starts at $899.

Still, many of the upgrades seen on the newly launched S22 Ultra -- like faster processors and better cameras -- are the sort of iterative upgrades expected from next-gen devices. What truly sets the S22 Ultra apart from its high-end Android rivals is its S Pen inclusion, including a physical slot on the phone for stowing the stylus. S Pen fans who bought last year's Galaxy S21 Ultra had to purchase the stylus separately and opt for a specific case that could store both.

Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. Pixel 6 Pro specs comparison

Galaxy S22 Ultra Google Pixel 6 Pro Display size, resolution 6.8-inch AMOLED; 3,088x1,440 pixels 6.7-inch LTPO OLED; 3,120x1,440 pixels; 10-120Hz Pixel density 501 ppi 512 ppi Dimensions (Millimeters) 77.9x163.3x8.9 mm 163.9x75.9x8.9 mm Weight (Ounces, Grams) 229 g 7.41 oz; 210g Mobile software Android 12 Android 12 Camera 108-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide) 10-megapixel (telephoto) 10-megapixel (telephoto) 50-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide), 48-megapixel (telephoto) Front-facing camera 40-megapixel 11-megapixel Video capture 4K 4K 30, 60fps (rear), 4K 30fps (front) Processor Snapdragon 8 gen 1 Google Tensor RAM/Storage 8GB + 128GB ; 12GB + 256GB; 12GB + 512GB; 12GB + 1TB 12GB +128GB, 256GB, 512GB Expandable storage No No Battery 5,000 mAh (45-watt wired charger) 5,003 mAh Fingerprint sensor In-display In-display Connector USB-C USB-C Headphone jack No No Special features 5G (mmWave, Sub6), bundled S Pen, 100x Space Zoom (digital), 10x optical zoom, 47-watt charging support 5G (mmWave, Sub6), Wi-Fi 6E, Ultra-wideband, 30-watt fast charging, Magic Eraser, Motion mode, Real Tone, Face Unblur, Cinematic Pan, five years of OS and security updates, IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, Gorilla Glass Victus (front and back) Price off-contract (USD) $1,200 (128GB) $899 (128GB) Price (GBP) £1,149 £849 Price (AUD) AU$1,849

AU$1,299

Samsung Samsung's latest flagship superphone, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, packs an impressive lineup of specs including a quadruple rear camera, a big, vibrant display and the S Pen stylus from the Galaxy Note series. It comes with a high price, but those of you looking for one of the best Android phones around should have this phone on your shortlist.