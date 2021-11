Sarah Tew/CNET

Our first glimpse of the Samsung Galaxy S22 may have come Friday, courtesy of leaker Jon Prosser. The leaked photos of the phone reveal curved edges and S-pen support.

On the back, it includes a 108-megapixel main camera, as well as 12-megapixel ultra-wide, 10-megapixel 3X telephoto and 10-megapixel 10X telephoto lenses, according to Prosser.

FrontPageTech.com

Pre-orders will start in February, the leaker previously reported.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.