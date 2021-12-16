Samsung Galaxy S21 FE full specs rumored to leak

Samsung

The full rumored specs for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE have leaked online. The specs, reported by German news site Win Future on Wednesday, include a 6.4-inch screen with narrower edges and a better camera.

The cheaper version of the Galaxy S21 could be announced during Samsung's CES preshow keynote on Jan. 4, and is also rumored to run on the octacore Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and Android One with Samsung One UI 3.1, according to the report.

The rumored Galaxy S21 FE will also sport three rear-facing cameras, including a wide-angle 12MP, an ultra-wide-angle 12MP and a 3x optical telephoto 8MP camera. The front-facing camera could have a 32MP lens, the report said. The battery is rumored to be a 4,500mAh with fast charging. Internal storage will be 128GB or 256GB, Win Future said.

The phone has previously been rumored to sport 32-megapixel, 12MP and 8MP cameras on the rear and a 4,3720mAh battery.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.