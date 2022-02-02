Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deal: At $100 off, this is the price it always should have been

If you're in the market for a new phone but don't want to spend nearly a thousand dollars on it, this may be the deal you're looking for. The Galaxy S21 FE has the same screen and processor as the regular Galaxy S21, but comes in at a cheaper price (even when it's not on sale), though you do make a few compromises for it. Today, you can pick it up in one of four colors for $100 off its regular price, which makes it just $600.

The S21 FE was unveiled during CES 2022 and brings a lot of what people love about the Galaxy S21 along with it. As mentioned, you get the nice display, the same processor and the triple-camera setup on the rear. You do get a 4,500-mAh battery, which is 500 mAh more than you get with the Galaxy S21, but otherwise there's not much else to set it apart from competitors.

While there's a lot to like, CNET's Lisa Eadicicco does note in her review of the Galaxy S21 FE that the phone comes at a bit of an odd time. With the Galaxy S22 likely coming soon and the Pixel 6 having already set the bar pretty high for phones in this price range, the S21 FE doesn't stand out as much as it may have done, had Samsung released it when the Galaxy S21 lineup was first announced.