Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro drop to $85 ahead of Galaxy Unpacked event

If you don't need the latest and greatest from Samsung, this deal is too good to pass up.

galaxybuds-pro
Lexy Savvides/CNET

While we don't know everything that will be announced at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event next week, the leaks have pointed to quite a bit of fun. And if you're the kind of person who wants the latest and greatest, it's going to be a great show with preorders likely following. But if you're a deal hunter, Samsung has something to excite you right now. The popular Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless earbuds, which our own David Carnoy reviewed earlier this year, are currently available in refurbished form for less than half of its normal price. 

Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro are all about adding noise cancellation, which is new to the Galaxy Buds line with this model. These earbuds claim 8 hours of battery life and offer three different tips in the box for different ear sizes, though in David Carnoy's review he mentions neither of those sizes felt "just right" for him and impacted noise cancellation as a result. If you're looking for inexpensive Bluetooth 5.0 earbuds from a trusted name in the true wireless earbud market, Samsung is usually a pretty safe bet. And at this price, it's hard to say no. 