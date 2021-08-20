Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are down 37% right now

Lexy Savvides/CNET

If you're on the hunt for some high-performance headphones, the popular , which our own David Carnoy reviewed earlier this year, are currently available for . They're down to $127 right now which is the lowest we've seen them drop and a very healthy discount on a pair of top-shelf 'buds. The same headphones are on sale for , by comparison.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro are all about adding noise cancellation, which is new to the Galaxy Buds line with this model. These earbuds claim eight hours of battery life and offer three different tips in the box for different ear sizes, though in Carnoy's review he mentions neither of those sizes felt "just right" for him and impacted noise cancellation as a result. If you're looking for inexpensive Bluetooth 5.0 earbuds from a trusted name in the true wireless earbud market, Samsung is usually a pretty safe bet. And at this price, it's hard to say no.

Oh, and this deal expires when the clock strikes midnight (ET) -- or when supplies run out -- so would be a good one to jump on fast,