Samsung Galaxy Buds Live just dropped to one of its lowest prices ever

Juan Garzon / CNET

Samsung may have missed an opportunity to have some fun and call these earbuds the Galaxy Beans, but the company did not miss an opportunity to make a decent set of earbuds. The Galaxy Buds Live are not only popular for delivering decent noise cancellation and a wireless charging case, but also for being available in a wide variety of colors. And if you pick them up today, you'll be getting these earbuds for $40 cheaper than normal.

Available in black, bronze, red, white, and a , Galaxy Buds Live lets you tune out the world around you without something big or awkward hanging out of your ear. And according to our own David Carnoy, they actually do a good job staying in your ear. These glossy beans tuck into your ear and give you access to a voice assistant for accessing music and replying to text messages, though be warned the microphone on these is pretty far from your mouth with this design and phone calls in public can be a little noisy.