Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Hit New All-Time Low at Amazon, Grab a Pair for $90 Today

If earbuds with a stem design, like Apple's AirPods, feel uncomfortable or are constantly falling out of your ears, Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live might be the alternative you're looking for. These bean-shaped true wireless earbuds are one of our favorite pairs on the market thanks to their innovative design and impressive sound quality, which we found was even better than the popular AirPods Pro. And right now, Amazon has a chance to snag them at nearly half their original price. Today only, through 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET), you can grab a pair of Galaxy Buds Live on sale for just $90, a discount of $80 and the lowest price we've seen to date.

For just $90, the Galaxy Buds Live are one of the most competitive pairs of earbuds you'll find in this price range. They're equipped with a fine-tuned 12mm speaker with enhanced bass for detailed and immersive sound, as well as three microphones for active noise-canceling capabilities. Though thanks to the open-ear design, they still let in a fair amount of ambient noise.

The Buds Live have an IPX2 water resistance rating, so they're resistant against sweat and splashing and safe to use during workouts, but you should avoid wearing them in the rain. They have an impressive battery life of up to 29 hours including top-ups from the charging case, which can also be used as a wireless charger for your phone. This deal is only available on the white and black color variants, though there are smaller discounts on other colors as well.

Read more in David Carnoy's in-depth review of the Galaxy Buds Live from 2020. "They're pretty unique-looking, discreet and not only do they fit securely but they're comfortable to wear for long periods," he said, awarding them an 8.2 out of 10.